10 more coronavirus patients found , total cases in Chandigarh now 290

Ten more people today tested positive for COVID-19. Out of them, nine are residents of Bapudham colony sector 26 and one from Sector 15 of Chandigarh.

With this, the number of affected people has risen to 290 and out of them 219 are from Bapudham colony only, which is corona hotspot of the city.

Meanwhile, two affected people have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

189 infected people have been cured and discharged so far and four corona deaths reported till now in the Union Territory.