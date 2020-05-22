107 passengers feared killed as the plane crashes near Karachi

107 passengers who were on board are believed to have been killed as the plane in which they were travelling crashed in a residential area near Karachi.

The airbus A320 was about to land at Karachi when it crashed.It took off from Lahore.

The plane crashed four kilometres before Karachi airport in a residential area.Three to four houses were also damaged .

Pakistan International Airlines has not confirmed any casualties so far.