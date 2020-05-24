23000 Indians leave vsrious countries under Vande Bharat Mission

Around 23 thousand Indians have been repatriated through flights operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express between 7th to 21st of this month under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Mission would be able to bring a total of 50 thousand Indians, who have been stranded abroad, home by the end of this month.

Consul General Vipul said that 14 flights in the last week took back approximately 2500 Indians from Dubai. In the first phase nearly 2000 Indians were repatriated from Dubai.

1045 people were sent back from Abu Dhabi to various places in India. Muscat sent back 1970 passengers on 11 flights to India. More flights are expected in the second leg of the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

The ongoing second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad will continue till 13th of June and the extended phase will cover 47 countries. In this phase, places like Istanbul, Ho Chi Minh city, and Lagos have been included and flights to the US and Europe have increased.

India is looking at making Frankfurt a hub for the mission. There will be a third phase of evacuation after 13th of June and private airlines may be involved in it. Passengers have to pay money to book a seat on any repatriation flight being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission. In the first phase, the government evacuated around 15 thousand people from 12 countries.