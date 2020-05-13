700 Indians stranded in Maldives,Kerala,Lakshadweep residents to be brought back

Nearly 700 Indians are stranded in Maldives.Indian authorities have decided to being back the residents of Kerala and Kakshadweep.

“The next phase of evacuation of Indian nationals from Maldives is set to begin from 15th of this month.INS JALASHWA will make another voyage to Kochi from Male port .The ship will carry only those Indian nationals who are residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep” A Government Spokesperson said.

Air India will be evacuating Indian nationals belonging to other states from Maldives.

Evacuation flights will ferry the Indians to the cities of New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai.

India’s High Commissioner to Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir has given this information to the government owned All India Radio,