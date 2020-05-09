Coronavirus kills 31,241 people in UK

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

Over 211,364 people have tested positive for COVID19 in UK that’s an increase of 4,649 cases since yesterday.

1,631,561 tests for coronavirus have now been carried out in the UK, including 97,029 tests carried out yesterday;

11,788 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, down from 12,688 the previous day.

Over 31,241 people have been killed by Coronavirus in United Kingdom.

“That’s an increase of 626 fatalities since yesterday. This new figure includes deaths in all settings not just in hospitals” Environment Secretary said.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these victims” he added.