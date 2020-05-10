Coronavirus mystery :75 percent cases reported in Delhi are asymptomatic

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The spurt in Coronavirus cases in India’s national capital New Delhi could be due to a mystery as a large number of cases are asymptomatic.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that over 75 percent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Delhi Government has made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild symptoms.

“Out of roughly 7,000 positive cases in Delhi, around 1,500 are in hospital. Out of those in hospital, only 27 are on ventilator. He said, it has been found in analysis that 82 per cent of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50 years. He urged people to take care of elderly persons” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Shortage of Ambulances in New Delhi

Kejriwal told Media Persons that in view of shortage of ambulance in the city, order has been issued for requisition of private ambulances. The Chief Minister also appealed migrants not to travel on foot as Delhi Government is arranging more trains for them.