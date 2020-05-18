Haryana opens government School Admissions

Haryana Government on Monday announced opening of government school administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative functions.

However, these offices will ensure strict compliance of norms issued by MOH for the containment of COVID-19.

While stating this here today, an official spokesman said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal has approved a proposal in this regard. It is pertinent to mention here that the State Government had already allowed the private schools of Haryana to open their administrative offices.

He said that all the concerned Principal/Head of the Government school, one clerk, one computer operator and peon/gardener would be allowed to be present in the school. However, he clarified that ailing or pregnant women would not be called on to perform duties.

The spokesman said that decision to open administrative offices in all government schools of the State has been taken to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative works in schools such as preparation of salary bills, ensuring delivery of library books to the students, distribution of textbooks to the students lying in buffer stock, maintenance and cleanliness of of school premises.