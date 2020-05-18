Haryana Private doctors to get subsidised PPE Kits, N-95 masks

Haryana Government on Monday announced that it will provide superior quality PPE kits, N-95 masks and hand sanitizers to private doctors as per their requirement at government rates.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal and attended by district representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Civil Surgeons through video conferencing here today.

It was also decided that Haryana’s private health clinics, nursing homes, and dental clinics would also be included in the special economic package announced by the Government of India for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Apart from this, if a private doctor is infected with COVID-19, then his treatment would also be carried out at government expense. After Corona, investment in health services, public health, disease research, etc. would also be increased in the State.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “We have had to face many challenges while dealing with the Corona Pandemic, but with the support of all sections of society, we shall soon overcome this crisis.”

Health Minister Anij Vij expressed confidence that with the cooperation of all the private-sector doctors, Haryana will soon become a Corona-free state. He said that the Corona warriors have done remarkable work in providing security cover to 2.5 crore people of the state.