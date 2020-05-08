Himachal School Classrooms move on Whatsapp !

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

As the nationwide lockdown forced the authorities to shut the mainstream schools,the state government of Himachal Pradesh switched to online education through a programme called ‘Gyan Shala-Har Ghar Pathshala’

Interestingly , the educational material was distributed through Whatsap groups at the school level.

“Videos and assessment sheets are also provided to the students every day between 10 AM to 12 PM ” a state government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that a comprehensive plan was also being formulated for higher classes i.e secondary and senior secondary which includes telecast of multi media e-content on Doordarshan Shimla. He also s aid that the programmes are being telecast for three hours daily from 10 AM to 1:00 PM covering lmost all subjects of board classes.

“The Government has directed all the cable and DTH operators to telecast Doordarshan Shimla which is available on the DD Free Dish Channel No. 93. While Fastway is airing the Channel at No 95, Good Media/ City Channel at 804 and Airtel DTH at Channel No 406” Spokesperson said.

Besides, this the content is also delivered to students daily through their respective teachers right from state to block level.

The well supported learning packs with audio-video delivery on Doordarshan and Whattsapp groups have eased the life of children .

The State government is also delivering e-content from “Swayam Sidham” a portal for all students and teachers, where the teachers can access study material and the contents available on this portal any day and at any time.

Besides, this Students can access Swayam Prabha, an initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India having high quality educational contents through 32 channels on DTH across the length and breadth of the country on 24X7 basis.

“I believe there are ways we can make sure that when crises like these do occur, every child has the ability to learn remotely and not bereft of learning and could pursue uninterrupted education , says Education Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj.

Aryan, a student of one of the school in Shimla rightly says that online learning is capable of filling many of the voids created by this pandemic.