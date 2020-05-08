Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Liquor is dearer in Himachal upto Rs 25 per bottle

The Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet has decided to levy additional license fee (Covid Cess) on sale of liquor in the State.

Each country liquor bottle will now cost Rs five more as the state has levied Rs five as Covid cess.

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottle will also be costlier by Rs 10. Beer can and bottle will also cost Rs give more.

Imported liquor will cost Rs 25 more following the decision to levy Covid cess.Wine and Cider will also be dearer.

The Cabinet has also decided to hike import fee on all kinds of spirits used by the industries (L-19A licenses) for manufacturing all kind of sanitisation products from Rs. 10.50 per bulk litres to Rs. 15 per bulk litres.

The Cabinet Sub Committee constituted for post COVID-19 economic revival made a presentation before the Cabinet regarding its recommendations for expediting developmental works, mobilization of resources and possible support to different sectors.