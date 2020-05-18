Living with the Coronavirus : Covering Face, social distancing compulsory in public places

As the country gears up to deal with the Covonavirus pandemic threat,wearing face covres and social distancing has been made compulsory at the public places.

The guidelines issued by Home Ministry specify the National Directives for COVID-19 management, which shall apply to public places and work places.

“Under these guidelines, wearing of face covers is compulsory, spitting will be punishable with fine, and social distancing is to be followed by all persons in public places and in transport” the officials said.

The guidelines have also been issued to solemnise Marriages in which only a gathering of 50 guests has been allowed. The maximum number of persons allowed in funerals and last rites will be 20.Consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco is not allowed in public places.

There should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers at all entry and exit points and common areas.

In work places, social distancing should be ensured through measures like adequate distance between workers, and adequate gaps between shifts.