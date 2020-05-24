Lockdown : 75 lakh migrant labourers reach home

Union Government officials have said that 75 lakh migrant labourers have returned home by trains and buses, since the nationwide lockdown induced by coronavirus outbreak imposed on 25th March.

While 35 lakh migrants have reached their destinations using Shramik Special Trains, while 40 lakh have travelled in buses to reach their homes. Home Ministry official said, according to the last census report, there are four crore migrant workers in the country.

The Ministry has also set up a 24×7 control room to monitor migrant workers issues across the country.

State and Union Territories have taken several steps to facilitate movement of migrant workers. Home Ministry allowed interstate movement of migrant workers by buses on 29th April. Railways has also started running Shramik Special trains since 1st of this month to facilitate migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

More than two thousand 600 Shramik Special Trains were engaged in the last 23 days and around 36 lakh stranded migrant workers were transported to their home States. Eighty per cent of these trains were bound to destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from Shramik Special Trains, Railways Ministry has started 15 pairs of Special Trains. It also announced that 200 trains will run from 1st of next month.