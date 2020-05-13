Nepal Codemns Kabul hospital attack

The Government of Nepal , in a press released issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs ,has expessed shock over the terror attack in which newborn babies werre killed in Afghanistan.

“The Government of Nepal is grieved to learn the death of newborn babies, mothers, nurses and other people in a terrorist attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan yesterday” the Spokesperson said.

The Spokesperson said that the Government of Nepal has condemned this heinous act of terrorism.

While expressing sincere condolences to the family members of the deceased and the Government of Afghanistan, it also wished speedy recovery of those injured.

“As a friendly country of South Asia, Nepal is always in favour of peace, security, stability and economic development of Afghanistan” it said.