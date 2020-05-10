Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

There are 54 Coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Two new Coronavirus cases reported in Himachal

Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Himacvhal Pradesh on Sunday. Both the patients are drivers who belong to Mandi and Gujarat .

Bilaspur police stoppepd a vehicle carrying five passengers at Sawarghat barrier .They were heading to Baijnath, Kangra.While the driver -who belongs to Gujarat-was found positive, the passengers were quarantined.

Another vehicle which was also stopped at the Swarghat barrier also found the taxi driver COVID-19 positive .Three passengers who were heading to Mandi came from Gurugram.The driver belongs to Mandi district.

With two cases reported on Sunday the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal are now 54.

Earlier on Friday four coronavirus cases were reported from Kangra, Chamba and Una districts.