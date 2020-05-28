Who was driving the car carrying IED in Pulwama

Indian security agencies were zeroing in on the location of the person who was driving the white car fitted with an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday and managed to escape when the security forces fired at the vehicle in in Ayengund area of Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The big question is who was driving the car and what was his motive.Where was he heading to and who were on his target. Sources say Hizbul Mujahideen may have master minded this blast to target Indian Security Forces. Hizbul terrorists are hell bent to avenge the death of HM commander Riyaz Naiku’s death who was killed by the Indian Forces recently.

Luckily , the Security Forces on Thursday averted a major incident of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The personnel of the bomb disposal squad this morning.

The white coloured car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver of the vehicle sped away prompting the security forces to fire few shots at the vehicle which they found abandoned some distance away.

IG Police, Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for this success. He said in a briefing that Pulwama police received a credible information yesterday that a terrorist was moving with an explosive laden car. He informed that car was carrying about 45 kgs of Ammonium Nitrate explosive.

In a joint operation of Army, J&K Police and CRPF, the security forces blasted the vehicle and subsequently averted a major catastrophe that could have arisen out of the vehicle-borne IED blast.