107 passengers feared killed as the plane crashes near Karachi
Pakistan International Airlines has not confirmed the casualties,rescue is on
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 212
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 213
107 passengers who were on board are believed to have been killed as the plane in which they were travelling crashed in a residential area near Karachi.
The airbus A320 was about to land at Karachi when it crashed.It took off from Lahore.
The plane crashed four kilometres before Karachi airport in a residential area.Three to four houses were also damaged .
Pakistan International Airlines has not confirmed any casualties so far.
Comments are closed.