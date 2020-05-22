North India Times

hpgovt_campaign_latest

107 passengers feared killed as the plane crashes near Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines has not confirmed the casualties,rescue is on

Breaking news
By Desh Deepak Singh
10

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 212

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 213

107 passengers who were on board are  believed to have been killed as the plane in which they were travelling crashed in a residential area near Karachi.

The airbus A320 was about to land at Karachi when it crashed.It took off from Lahore.

The plane crashed four kilometres before Karachi airport in a residential area.Three to four houses were also damaged .

Pakistan International Airlines has not confirmed any casualties so far.

 

Comments are closed.