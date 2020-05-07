Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

he incident occurred in the wee hours of today affecting at least five villages in the vicinity as the impact of the leak spread over a five-km radius.

11 dead, hundreds fall sick after as toxic gas leaks in Vishakhapatnam

Eleven people died and around two hundred people fell sick in a major leak of Styrene vapour from a private Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram village near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam.

Most of the villagers, including children, suffered irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes due to leakage of Gas.

Visakhapatnam district in charge minister K Kanna Babu, quoting the King George Hospital doctors, said those undergoing treatment were out of danger.

Around 60 persons were admitted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Many others were taken to private hospitals in the city for treatment. Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K. Venugopal Reddy said people from R R Venkatapuram village have been fully evacuated and shifted to other places.

Several police personnel, who came for the rescue operation, also suffered symptoms like breathlessness, irritation in eyes and fell unconscious.

The incident happened when some workers of the plant were making preparations for the re-opening of the unit following easing of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

When the leakage came out, the workers sprayed water as the first step but in vain effecting most of the people while in fast asleep.