20K beds ,250 ICU beds for COVID19 patients in Delhi

: Function create_function() is deprecated inon line

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that around 20 thousand beds including 250 ICU beds for COVID -19 infected persons will be added in the National Capital , New Delhi by next week.

Shah said that ten thousand bedded COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas at Chhatarpur of Delhi will be operational by 26th of this month. He said, the work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by Friday.

Shah said this in a tweet while replying to a letter written by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inviting Shah to inspect the COVID Care Centre at Chhattarpur.

Delhi Chief Minister had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army at the Centre. Mr Shah said, Home Ministry has already assigned the work of operating the COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas to ITBP.

I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid Care centre will be ready in next 10 days. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

The Home Minister said that one thousand bed full-fledged hospitals with 250 ICU beds for COVID -19 infected persons will be ready by next week. He said, DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility with the support of the Central Government.

He said, Armed forces personnel will man it and this Covid Care Centre will be ready in the next 10 days. He said, Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to the infected persons housed in the Railway Coaches in the national capital. He said, eight thousand additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making COVID Care Centres, as per requirement.