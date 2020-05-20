20K NRI Punjabis may return to India,Punjab sets up help desk at IGI Airport

Coronavirus induced migration is expected in large numbers from the foreign countries to India. According to an estimate nearly 20,000 stranded Punjabis and NRIs are expected to return home under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights have already started landing in New Delhi.

The Punjab government has ensured seamless coordination, without chaos or confusion to the NRIs by setting up a help desk at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) , New Delhi.

The Facilitation Centre at the airport will help Punjabis return to their respective districts in the state where they will have remain in institutional quarantine.

“Coordinators have also been appointed in various countries to ensure the safe return of those who had registered for return to their native place in Punjab. They will facilitate the to and fro movement of migrants via the special Shramik Trains, ” Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh said .

Delhi Airport Help Desk will work round the clock

Rahul Bhandari, Secretary, NRIs Affairs said that the Facilitation Centre at IGIA is working 24 hours a day. While one flight arrived in Amritsar from USA yesterday, several more are expected to bring Punjabis/NRIs at New Delhi and Amritsar next week.

The Facilitation Centre is coordinating with the State Transport Department to enable smooth and timely services for taking the returnees back to their home districts in Punjab, he said.

NRI Punjabi’s to be quarantined in hotels

Captain Singh said that elaborate arrangements have been made to quarantine these people in hotels in the concerned districts, and free quarantine facility would be given to those students or immigrants who cannot afford the cost of hotels, Punjab NRIs Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said.

Chief Minister said transport facility has been arranged at the Centre to ensure the comfortable return of stranded Punjabis and NRIs to their home districts, where they will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days and will also be tested for Covid-19. Those found negative would be sent home for another two weeks of self-quarantine while those who test positive will be shifted to isolation centres for care/treatment.