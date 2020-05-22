पंचकूला के अस्पताल, क्लिनिक ,केमिस्ट 7 दिन खुलेंगे
सिविल सर्जन और ड्रग कंट्रोलर को सौंपी गई जिम्मेवारी।
पंचकूला जिला मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा जारी किया गए एक आदेश के मुताबिक अब इस जिला में सभी अस्पताल ,नर्सिंग होम, क्लीनिक और केमिस्ट शॉप्स सप्ताह के सभी दिन सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर शाम के 6:30 बजे तक खुले रहेंगे।
आदेश में पंचकूला के सिविल सर्जन को इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को दिन-रात उपलब्ध करवाने और ड्रग कंट्रोलर को केमिस्ट शॉप खुले रखने की हिदायत दी गई है।
