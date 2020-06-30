4245 jobs in Punjab health department

Punjab cabinet has cleared the recruitment of 3954 existing vacant posts in Health department besides 291 posts in Medical Education & Research Department.

Out of total 3954 posts in Health Department, 2966 would be filled in the first phase .

Recruitment for the remaining 988 posts will be done after September 30, 2020 in the next phase.

The Recruitment Process

The recruitment of Medical Officers (Specialists) to be conducted by a Special Selection Committee headed by Dr. K.K. Talwar through a walk-in interview.

Recruitment of doctors, paramedics and other staff to be done through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

This recruitment will be out of the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB).

The vacancies include doctors and paramedical staff

There are 2966 vacacancies in the health department which includes 235 Medical Officers (General), one Medical Officer Specialist (Microbiologist), four Medical Officers Specialist (Social Preventive Medicine) and 35 Medical Officers (Dental).

The paramedical staff vacancies incluce 598 Staff Nurses, 180 Pharmacists (Pharmacy Officer), 600 Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) & 200 Multipurpose Health Workers (Male), 139 Radiographers, 44 Dialysis Technicians, 116 Operation Theatre Assistants, 14 ECG Technicians besides 800 Ward Attendants would be recruited.

The Cabinet also decided to recruit 265 Medical Officers (General), 323 Medical Officers Specialist, Pharmacist (Pharmacy Officers) 302 and 98 M.L.T. (Grade-2) against the total 988 posts falling vacant on September 30, 2020.

Upper Age exemption for working candidates

The Cabinet also approved exemption in upper age limit up to 45 years at the time of recruitment.

This will benefit the candidates who are already working on contract/outsourced basis in different wings/institutions of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

The exemption in the upper age limit has been allowed as they are well-versed with the functioning of the department and rendered excellent services during COVID-19 pandemic.