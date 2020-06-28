This Bollywood actress became a star overnight

Bolllywood actress Sonam (real name Bakhtavar Khan) got married when her film career was at its peak.

She is known for her popular dance numbers like Tirchi Topi Wale of Tridev and was known as one of the bold actress of the 90s. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 14 with the film ‘Vijay’.

Sonam courted controversies for kissing scenes in movies

Tridev actress worked in 25 films in her film career. The film producers would visit her house to sign her for their films. It was a period when the actresses were reluctant to wear a bikini. If an actress even wore a bikini in a film, it would have become a news headline .

Very few people know that Sonam is a relative of actor Raza Murad. Sonam started her career with the 1988 film ‘Vijay’. Sonam gave tremendous kissing scenes and after that she was counted among bold actress. Sonam was truly the luckiest actress of that era, whose first film created a stir in Bollywood.

Movies like ‘Vijay’ and ‘Tridev’ made her a star overnight . A year after the release of Tridev, a film came with ‘Mitti Aur Sona’. Chunky Pandey was with Sonam in this film but no one even noticed him. Sonam gave bold scenes in this film.