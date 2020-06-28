Nora Fatehi Photo Gallery
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 212
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/northcyp/public_html/wp-content/themes/publisher1/includes/func-review-rating.php on line 213
Nora Fatehi Photo Gallery
Nora Fatehi (belly dancer and actor
Height: 168 CM/5’x6″
Date of Birth: February 6,1992
Films : Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans,Double barrel
Boy friends: Varinder Ghuman, Prince Narula ,Angad Bedi
(hot photos,hot pics,indian actress, hot actress ,bollywood, online image gallery,
actress photos,latest tollywood news,telugu film acress )