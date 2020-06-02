Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Total cases in Chandigarh have now climbed 299 out of which 81 are active.

80 year old woman dies of coronavirus in Chandigarh

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

A Sector 30 resident and 80 year old woman, who was brought dead dead to the Government Medical College and Hospital 16 on Monday ,has been found covid-19 positive.

The woman was a resident of an area declared as a containment zone with 590 households on April 22

Chandigarh administration is facing criticism from the opposition Congress as it only conducted just 125 tests in the affected pocket.

This is fifth coronavirus death in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile ,Chandigarh reported a new case of covid-19 from Bapudham Colony on Tuesday. The patient is a 35 year old man whose wife had tested positive for covid-19 on Monday.

Total cases in Chandigarh have now climbed 299 out of which 81 are active.