Aamir Khan’s staff found corona positive

Aamir's family members except his mothertested negative

Bollywood News
By Desh Deepak Singh
0 4

aamir khan house undner corona gripBollywood Actor Aamir Khan‘s house has also come under the grip of Corona virus.

 

Aamir confirmed through a social media post that his house staff members have tested coronavirus positive.

However, Aamir’s family members except his mother have been tested negative .

Reports of his mother Zeenat Hussain are awaited. Aamir has appealed to the fans to pray for his mother.

Dangal actor Thanks Bombay Municipal Corporation

Aamir Khan  has praised the BMC for its prompt action .

Though Aamir has not mentioned how many  of his staff members are positive but their number could be more than two.

All staff members have been quarantined. Aamir has thanked thanked BMC,doctors, nurses and staff of Kokilaben Hospital.

Bollywood celebrities under the grip of COVID19

Earlier Bonnie Kapoor’s staff was alro reported to be Corona positive. Malaika Arora’s  society has also been declared a containment zone after some  neighbours was found coronavirus positive.

Among other celebs who tested positive and have now recovered include  Zoya Morani, Karim Morani, Shaja Morani, Kiran Kumar, Kanika Kapoor and Mohena Singh.

Corona virus cases in maharashtra

5257 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday and 181 people have lost their lives .

The number of covid19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 1,69,883 out of which 73,298 are active .

In view of these conditions, the lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till 31 July.

