AAP slams Captain Amrinder of shielding Dinkar Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State unit President and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann mounted a veiled attack on the Captain Amarinder Singh government over the Punjab DGP’s insensitive statement over the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Addressing media persons after attending proceeding of the assembly session here on Tuesday, Bhagwant Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not budge a wee bit till the time the Captain Amarinder Singh Government was offering cover to the DGP Dinker Gupta and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for his alleged links with terrorists.

Mann said that “We were maintaining silence for a long time now as it a personal matter, saying that the DGP making a controversial statement sitting at the feet of Pakistani national Arusha Alam, equating the world Guru Nanak’s ‘karma bhumi’ Kartarpur Sahib as a terrorist training camp, while UN Secretary General, who came to pay his obeisance at the sanctum santorum described Sri Kartarpur Sahib as the spot of world peace, saying that AAP would no longer remain a mute witness to such egregious statements.

Bhagwant Mann raised questions over the country’s security concerns, saying as to how and why Arusha Alam had been staying at Chief Minister’s residence for the last several years, amid raging allegation of her being an agent of Pakistani-sponsored terror agency ISI.

Mann said he would raise the issue in the Parliament asking the union government to clarify its loco-standi over the issue, saying that if Captain Amarinder Singh continued to dilly-dally on reopening the cases pending against Bhushan Ashu, including those involving his alleged links with terrorists, threatening that the AAP government, if voted to power in 2022, would reopen cases against the tainted minister.