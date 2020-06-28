Accused of illegal construction, builder asked to donate PPE Kits

the builder has sought permission from the court to remove the illegal construction itself again

A builder, who reached the Delhi High Court against the SDMC’s action on illegal construction in South Delhi, was directed to donate 250 PPE kits to the government hospital and the crematorium.

Along with this, in another case, the person seeking permission to connect the connections of the electricity meters installed in the coaching center, directed to donate 25 PPE kits to the crematorium.

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri directed a petition by a private construction company seeking reinstatement of two properties sealed by the SDMC in South Delhi that if they want the seals removed from the property, they should get 250 PPE kits from government hospitals. And donations have to be made at the crematorium. For this, the bench gave the builder four weeks.

The petition challenged the corporation’s action in the High Court. Although earlier the SDMC had given the builder an opportunity to remove the illegal construction itself, but it did not follow the instructions of the corporation. In the petition, the builder claimed that he followed the corporation’s instructions. However, after the properties are sealed, the builder has sought permission from the court to remove the illegal construction itself again.

In the second case, Justice Najmi Waziri directed the petitioner to donate 25 PPE Kits Neb Sarai cremation ghat and Haujrani cemetery to the petitioner to allow the connection of 20 electricity connections disconnected from a coaching institute. With this instruction, the bench allowed the petitioner to pay the electricity bill.