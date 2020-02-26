Ajit Doval takes stock of situation in violence hit Delhi

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today visited violence affected areas and took stock of the situation in the violence hit North East Delhi.

Doval reviewed security situation in the Maujpur area. He said, police is doing its work and situation is under control now.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, normalcy has returned in violence hit North East Delhi to a large extent. He told reporters that senior officers are on ground and extra forces have been deployed to bring normalcy. He said lot of confidence building measures are being taken.

The death toll in the violence has gone up to 18. Security personnel today held flag march in Babarpur, Johripur and Maujpur. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha today inspected the Jafrabad area.

Modi reviews situation in Delhi,appeals peoples to maintain peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. In a series of tweets, Mr Modi said, police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.

He said, Peace and harmony are central to country’s ethos and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. Prime Minister said, it is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.