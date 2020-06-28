Meet three generations of Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active Bollywood actors on social media. On Twitter, he often shares photographs of his yesteryears .

In one of his tweets Big B has shared a photograph showing Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda .

In this photograph Amitabh Bachchan is talking about his three generations. He is accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. He wrote in the caption, ‘Father, son, grandson. A few years ago. The idea of ​​folding this hand was not planned. enough.’

Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Agastya is quite popular on social media and he has a large number of fan followers. Agastya has a sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture in which he was seen doing workouts in his home gym. During this, Agastya Nanda was also with Amitabh. Both had dumbbells in their hands. Amitabh himself was seen taking a picture. This picture of him full of energy is worth seeing. Agastya standing near him is laughing with his maternal grandfather.