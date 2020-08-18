Anger against Nepotism : Bhatt,Sadak-2 paying price

It seems filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Alia Bhatt are paying the price for nationwide anger against nepotism.

It becomes clear after his latest film Sadak 2 has made a new record of one crore dislikes.

Experts say it could be the outcome of nationwide anger against Bhatt who has been accused of nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death.

Filmmakers and Actors being targetted on Social Media

Notably, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan besides others are facing nepotism allegations and are on the target of netizens.

Interestingly, they are being targetted on social media with garlands on their photos. Shahrukh Khan has also not been spared.

The most disliked film trailer has sent shock waves through the entire Bollywood film industry.

On the negative side, at least those making films with Bhatt, Johar, Khans besides others are closely watching the situation. They fear that their film projects might get the same treatment from the viewers.

The dislikes garnered by Sadak 2 could be genuine

Nearly one crore dislikes have triggered a debate in the industry. Some say the dislikes can be fake. Cyber experts also say that fake likes can be triggered by placing dislikes bots.

To point out, video-sharing platforms like YouTube keep track of likes and dislikes. The video is suggested if it attracts more likes.

Another key point is there are allegations that some IT companies are running the business to create fake likes and dislikes.

Rackets selling fake social media followers come to light

It is worth mentioning here that a racket creating and selling fake social media followers has already come to light in Mumbai.

For this reason rapper Badshah was questioned by Mumbai police for over nine hours. He is accused of hiring the racketeers to promote his content.

Sources close to YouTube say the dislikes could be genuine as they have been done using different accounts.

Reacting to the dislikes attracted by Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt said: “I am not at all worried! Lovers / Haters are two sides of a coin. I have to give credit to both for giving me time and keeping it trending. Thank you for your wish ” she said.