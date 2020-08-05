Ankita happy as Sushant case goes to CBI

Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande expressed her gratitude after his case was tranferred to CBI.

“The time I was waiting for has come” Ankita Tweeted .

Mumbai Police has been investigating in this case has not been found satisfactory by Sushant’s family and fans.They had demanded a CBI probe.

After a long wait, now the Central Government has handed over Sushant’s case to the CBI on the request of Bihar Police.

As soon as the news came, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande thanked everyone. Her sister Shweta Singh also welcomed the decision.

Ankita took to Twitter and Instagram immediately after the case was handed over to the CBI.

Ankita wrote, ‘The time that I was waiting for has arrived’.

On July 28,Bihar police had registered an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea

Reacting to this, Ankita wrote: ‘Truth prevails’.

Despite have parted her ways years ago, Ankita continues to support Sushant’s family .

Sushant’s family wanted him to break up with Rhea

Though none of the family members have spoken about this so far ,but a Mumbai police officer has claimed that Sushant’s family was not happy with Rhea Chakraborty.

Mumbai Police DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya has claimed that Sushant’s brother-in-law O P Singh wanted to separate Rhea from him. He had allegedly pressurized her .

Dahiya has claimed that Singh wanted Mumbai police to pressurises Rhea by calling her to the police station.

The cop has also shared screen shots of some WhatsApp chats between him and Singh on social media to fortify his claim.

Dahiya told a channel that the communication between him and OP Singh took place between February 18 to 25 this year.

OP Singh is commissioner of Police Faridabad . Dahiya was the then zonal police chief of Bandra till April 1,2020.

He has also accused Singh of asking him to book a taxi and a hotel for him.

Was Rhea trying to control Sushant

OP Singh had allegedly told Dahiya that Sushant’s family believed Rhea was ‘controlling’ Sushant. That’s why they wanted Rhea to get out of his life.

Dahiya said that Sushant’s family had not made any written complaint till then.

Sushant’s father asked for Miranda custody

DCP Dahiya said that Sushant’s father KK Singh had come to Mumbai on February 5 and asked him to inform him about Sushant being in Mumbai.

He had also requested to book a person named Miranda which was refused by Dahiya .

Sushant’s father had accused Mumbai police of negligence

Sushant’s father KK Singh had said that he had warned the Mumbai police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger. Even after this, the Mumbai Police did not take any action.