Modi to inaugurate Atal tunnel at Rohtang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on 3rd of October. It is the longest highway tunnel in the world.

The 9.02-kilometre long Atal tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

Earlier, the valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of three thousand metres from the Mean Sea Level.

It reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours.

Jai Ram Thakur reviews preparations of inauguration ceremony

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reviewed the preparations for arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

He visited the public meeting venue at Sissu, North and South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, SASE Helipad and rally venue at Solang Nallah today.

“Construction of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang has finally been completed ” Thakur said.

The Chief Minister said that the tunnel would open new opportunity in the field of agriculture, tourism and horticulture sector.

“Atal Tunnel at Rohtang is important achievement from strategic point of view for the Nation, which would go a long way in transforming the economy of the people of the landlocked Lahaul-Spiti” he said.

Chief Minister said that adequate arrangement must be made for ensuring social distancing in and after the function.

Chief Minister said that adequate arrangements should be made for comfortable stay of the visiting Ministers, media and other dignitaries.

Three important Events

Jai Ram Thakur said that three major events would be held on the occasion of inauguration of the tunnel.

The events include public meeting at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district, BRO function at South Portal and public meeting at Solang in Kullu district.

He said that all the hoarding must be erected in such a way that they do not obstruct scenic beauty of the area.

Thakur directed the officers to ensure effective coordination between various departments for success of the event.