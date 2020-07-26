North India Times
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai :Shefali not replacing Saumya

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: is a Situational Comedy . Saumya Tandon returns after 15 days on the sets of rumors of Shefali Jariwala being replaced

Bollywood News
By Desh Deepak Singh
भाभीजी घर पर हैं की अनीता मिश्रा (सौम्या टंडन ) शो पर वापिस लौट आई हैं। उनकी जगह शेफाली जरीवाला नहीं ले रही हैं। उन्होंने उनको शो से हटाए जाने की ख़बरों का खंडन किया है

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Saumya Tandon back on the sets

Hindi language situational comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is in the news again.

Saumya Tandon,  who is playing Anita Mishra in the serial ,is back on the sets after 15 days.

She has clarified that Shefali Jariwala was not replacing her as reported in media.

Infact,Saumya was under home isolation after a couple of people tested positive for the coronavirus on the sets of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

Accordingly, the shooting was halted for a few days as a precautionary measure.

Saumya Tandon was forced to undergo home isolation after her hair dresser tested positive for Covid-19 .

While the actress was self-isolating at her home , the rumours came that she will be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala .

Furthermore , the producers of Bhaghiji Ghar Par Hai have also clarified that Saumya was still part of the show.

Meanwhile, the reports proved false after  were reports that her role is now being given to Shefali Jariwala .

Two people found positve at Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai set

Two people including Soumya Tandon’s hairdresser were found Covid-19 positve on the set.

The shooting was stopped after Saumya’s make-up man Gopal was found positive.

The actors were reluctant to return to the shoot after another person was found positive.

Keeping the security in mind, Soumya too was isolated for 14 days. She returned after her home isolation was over.

Soumya informs fans on social media

The actress has started shooting for the show from Sunday. She  shared this information on her Instagram post.

While sharing an old picture of the set, the actress clarified as no new picture was available she was sharing an old picture .

Partha Samthan recovers from Corona virus attack

Earlier actors were also found positive on the sets of  ‘Mere Sai’, ‘Dr. BR Ambedkar’, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’.

In addition, lead actor of  Kasauti Zindagi Kay Partha Samthan was also found Covid19 positive.

The actor has been quarantined at the house since the report came out positive on July 12.

Finally,Partha tested negative on July 24 and won the battle against Corona.However, he has not returned to the set due to caution.

Apart from Partha, the ‘Ishqbaaz’ actress has also recovered and is under home isolation.

