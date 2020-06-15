Bollywood bids adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput ,who committed suicide on Sunday ,was on Monday cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His family members and close friends from the film and TV industry were also present.

The last rites were conducted after Rajput’s father arrived in Mumbai this afternoon. Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

Despite some rains, many fans and celebrities crowded the crematorium to pay their last respects.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, only close family friends were allowed to enter the crematorium.

Rajput’s friends from film and television industry who were present for the funeral include Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Abhishek Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and singer Udit Narayan.

Meanwhile, the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina is likely to conduct a probe into the alleged suicide.

A team of officials from the FSL, run by the home department of Maharashtra, today visited Rajput’s residence to collect evidence.

They will probe if it is a case of homicide or suicide as the police did not find any note from the actor’s residence.

Known for films like “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Chhichhore”, Rajput had started his career as a television actor. He had become a household name post his television show “Pavitra Rishta”.