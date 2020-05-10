Central teams deployed in 10 states with high Coronavirus cases

: A non-numeric value encountered inon line: A non-numeric value encountered inon line

Ministry of Health has decided to deploy central in ten states witnessing high spurt of coronavirus cases.These teams will assist the State Health departments to facilitate management of COVID-19 outbreak.

The teams will be comprised of a senior official from the Health Ministry, a Joint Secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert.

The states experiencing high spurt in Coronavirus cases are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“The central teams will support the State health department in implementation of containment measures in the affected areas. These teams are besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high case load districts” a Spokesperson said.

A high level team had recently been deputed to Mumbai to support the State efforts in COVID-19 response and management.