Chandigarh Girl bags two SBD Jewellery design Awards

A 28 year Old Chandigarh jewellery designer Pavit Gujral has won two Saul Bell Design Awards (SBDA) 2020 .

Awards have been won in Jewellery Collection and in the Gold,Platinum categories.

Pavit’s designs are inspired by marine life

Pavit is an advanced scuba diver, both her award winning ensembles were inspired by the marine world.

She was adjudged numero uno for the ‘The Dancing Fish Collection’ which comprises a necklace and matching earrings.

Pavit Gujral’s jewelley design is set in 18K Gold with over 4,000 stones and is inspired by the magnificent and angelic Betta Fish, dancing in glory.

Pavit’s jewellery collection includes an amalgamation of Rubies and Pink Sapphires, merging into Diamonds creating a unique sombre effect.

The beautiful Pear Brilliant Tanzanite depicts the deep blue ocean.

Awed by the colourful corals that make the ocean so vibrant and lively, this young jewellery designer curated the ever-stunning ‘Coral Ring’ for which she got second place.

Handcrafted in 18K Gold, the award-winning masterpiece is an unconventional medley of Tsavourite Garnets and Trillion Diamonds, embedded on white Ethiopian Opal.

Pavit is GIA, New York Alumni

Pavit has done her schooling from Vivek High School, Chandigarh. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from UK.

She studied diamonds, colored gemstones and design at the famous Gemmological Institute of America (GIA), New York.

Pavit wanted to break the stereotype of design

Jewellery designer Pavit Gujaral’s achievement is significant as she doesn’t have a jewellery designing family background.

Her family has a healthcare industry background.

Jewellery designing has been her passion. She followed her heart while choosing her career.

” I want to break the stereotype of design that is prevalent in India and bring in a unique trend of jewellery , bold and makes a statement” says Pavit Gujral

SBDA has come to be known as the Mecca for honouring jewellery design talent since the last 20 years.

The awards are held every year . This year these were supported by Rio Grande one of the best jewellery supply chains in the world.