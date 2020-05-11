Coronavirus cases spurt in Russia, over Two lac people infected

Russia has reported a surge in the coronavirus cases which climbed to two lac.

Figures released today recorded 11,012 new cases of the virus for a total of 209,688, with 1,915 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Russian officials say, the sharp rise in numbers can be attributed to increased testing, at least in part. More than half the infection cases and deaths are recorded in Moscow, which will remain under a lockdown for the rest of the month.