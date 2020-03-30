Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus Curfew: Himachal Sets up Control Room in New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh government has appealed state’s residents stranded in in New Delhi and NCR region not to visit their hometowns till the Coronavirus lockdown and curfew was in force.

The state authorities have set up a control room in Himachal Bhawan ,New Delhi which will be operational round the clock.

Those who are stranded at New Delhi and are facing problems can contact on the helpline numbers that will be available from 10 AM to 10 AM.

The phone numbers are : 011- 23716574 , 23711964, 24105386 (will function between 10 AM to 5 PM) and 011 23716124 / 25/26/27 and 011 24105386/87/88 will be open between 5 PM to 10 AM.

Some Delhi based NGOs and Himchal associations have come forward to help the people in distress .