India reports 705 Coronavirus Deaths in a day

Shocker ! 705 Deaths reported in a single day

As much as 705 coronavirus deaths have been reported during the past 24 hours nationwide . Total 32063 people have been killed so far.

The Health Ministry said, a total of 48 thousand 661 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours .

Total number of cases now in India are 13 lakh 85 thousand 522.

The country recorded highest number of recoveries in a single day since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India.

A record 36 thousand 145 people recovered in 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent.

The case fatality rate has further declined to 2.31 per cent in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said the total recovered cases climbed to eight lakh 85 thousand 577 .

Active corona cases in the country reached four lakh 67 thousand 882.

4.42,263 Covid19 tests conducted in a single day

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research said that a record four lakh 42 thousand 263 tests were conducted by various laboratories in a single day.

So far, one crore 62 lakh 91 thousand 331 tests have been conducted in the country.

ICMR is continuously ramping up the testing facilities and at present, one thousand 307 laboratories across India are conducting Covid19 tests that includes 905 government laboratories and 402 private laboratory chains.

Delhi stands at top position with 87.29 per cent recovery rate

Ladakh, Haryana, Telangana and Assam are other top performing States and Union Territories wherein the recovery rate is above 74 per cent.

16 States and Union Territories have better recovery rates than the national average of 63.91 per cent.

Maximum numbers of people have recovered in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

In terms of fatality rate, there are 30 States and Union Territories which have lower fatality rate than the national average.

In the total active cases, 68.46 per cent caseloads are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.