Coronavirus kills 2293 Indians , total cases 70756

The Novel Coronavirus has killed over 2293 Indians and have infected over 70756 others in various parts of the country.

A total of 3604 new COVID19 cases have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 70756.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 22 ,455 patients have cured so far and the recovery rate reached to 31.73 percent. During the last 24 hours, 87 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 2293.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has said that a total of 13, 57,413 samples of Covid-19 have been tested by the various government and private laboratories in the country so far.

On Wednesday, 80,632 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, 327 government laboratories and 118 private laboratories’ chains have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19.