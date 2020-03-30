Coronavirus Lockdown : India prioritises medical supplies

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Indian government has decided to operate cargo flights to transport medical supplies to various parts of the country as the Coronavirus lockdown has disturbed the supply chain.

Civil Aviation Ministry is coordinating with State Governments for supply of medical equipment and related essential items needed for protection against and testing of COVID-19.

Based on requirements received from various states on urgent basis, the senior officials of the Ministry are coordinating with supply agencies for providing required material which can be further transported to the desired destinations. Air India and Alliance Air flights are being operated to carry out the necessary supply operations.

Agencies authorized by the Civil Aviation Ministry to carry shipment on these flights are in contact with the concerned officials of their region and coordinating for timely delivery and receipt of shipments.

The information sharing, answering of queries and the work at ground is going on round the clock for delivering the supplies to the destinations in a timely manner.