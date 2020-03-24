Coronavirus outbreak gets appointment letters to Haryana doctors

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 virus outbreak has compelled the Haryana Government to immediately issue appointment letters to 447 recently selected doctors as medical officers .

The government has already created a revolving fund of Rs 100 Crore each for key departments at the forefront of battling COVID-19 including the departments of Medical Education and Research, Health, Revenue, Home and Urban Local Bodies for COVID-19 related mitigation measures.

These and several other decisions were taken during the meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee held under the Chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Mrs Keshni Anand Arora here today.

It was decided that the appointment letters shall be issued in relaxation of the conditions of character verification and medical examinations in a bid to fill up all vacant posts at once.