coronavirus Pandemic : Asians at higher risk than whites

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

People of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Chinese and mixed ethnicities are also at significantly greater risk of dying from Covid-19

Black people in the UK are four times more likely to die from coronavirus than white males and females largely due to disadvantages and location, “appalling” new figures reveal, report published in the Mirror said.

People of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Chinese and mixed ethnicities are also at significantly greater risk of dying from Covid-19 than white people, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The report stated: “These results show that the difference between ethnic groups in COVID-19 mortality is partly a result of socio-economic disadvantage and other circumstances, but a remaining part of the difference has not yet been explained.”

The figures were revealed as separate research from University College London (UCL) suggests people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are two to three times more likely to die from Covid-19.