Coronavirus Pandemic : Haryana to decongest jails

Haryana Government has decided to decongest state’s jails following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh has said that every possible step is being taken by the department in view of the Corona epidemic and it is being ensured that the health of the prisoners in jail is taken care of.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court, major decisions have been taken on humanitarian grounds for prisoners and detainees so as to reduce the pressure of prisoners in jails. In any situation arrests are made by the administration as a precautionary law and order measure then there is sufficient place for them in the jails. Directions have already been issued by the department to all the jails of the state” Ranjit Singh said.

The Jail Minister said that the cases of prisoners, whose parole or furloughs cases are already pending with the District Collector or Divisional Collector will be shown leniency and will be disposed of soon. It will also be ensured that in such pending cases, a decision is taken within three to six days, he added.

He informed that prisoners who were serving sentences of at least seven years and do not have any pending cases against them in the court and those who have one or more cases pending against them but the punishment for which is not likely to be more than seven years, and who have good behaviour in jail, will be released on bail or given interim bail of 45 to 60 days by District and Sessions Judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge or Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“As per directions of the Supreme Court inmates or prisoners already on parole or furlough will get an extension of four-week special parole. Similarly, prisoners who return to jail after only one parole or furlough on time in a peaceful manner will also be given six weeks of special parole” Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh said.

Ranjit Singh said that inmates who are over 65 years of age and are not involved in more than one cases or those who are not involved in drug cases or those who have not been booked under Section 379 B or POCSO Act and those who are not convicted in cases of rape or acid attack will also be given six weeks of special parole on the basis of good behavior. Foreign prisoners are not included in this, he added.

The jail minister said that inmates whose sentence is not more than seven years and no other case is pending in the court, those who owe no penalty will also be given six to eight weeks of special parole based on good behaviour.

“Special parole will also be given to those prisoners whose maximum sentence is up to seven years and if there is a case pending in which they are out on bail and has already returned peacefully after Parole.Those who are convicted in cases like overdose of drugs or Section 379 B or POCSO Act, rape and acid attack will not get this benefit,” he added.

Ranjit Singh said that inmates with good behavior in the jail will be given special pardon for two months by the Director General, Prisons and one month by Jail Superintendent according to their merit as per the provision described in the Punjab Jail Manual. This pardon will not be granted to prisoners who have been convicted in serious crimes, he added.