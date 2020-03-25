Coronavirus Pandemic :Himachal CM urges people to stay in-door

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the people of the State to remain in-door during the lockdown as government has taken this step keeping in view their safety as corona virus was a pandemic.

Thakur warned that action will be taken against violators under Clinical Establishment Act or Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and sections of IPC.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure availability of essential commodities in their respective districts. He said that necessary steps should be taken to check hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities and stringent actions must be taken against the defaulters.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the Police and other law and order enforcement agencies to ensure social distancing while relaxation in curfew for purchasing the daily needs items like milk, bread and vegetables etc. He said that administration of bordering districts of the State should also ensure that borders were completely sealed and outsiders were not allowed to enter their territories.

Chief Minister directed the Chief Medical Officers to ensure availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including N-95 masks in all the health institutions of their districts. He said that the Government has already decided to postpone the date of payment of various public utility bills like electricity, water etc. without any extra charges. He also felt the need for proper coordination between various government departments as well as NGOs for effective implementation of Curfew.

He said that the State Government had already closed temples in the State but still several temples in rural areas were open. He directed the district administration to check any type of social gathering in the rural areas during the hours of relaxation in the curfew. He also asked the district administration to make adequate arrangements for ensure availability of spray, fertilizers and insecticides etc. to the farmers. He said that shops selling such items must also be brought under the ambit of essential commodities.

Jai Ram Thakur said that as many as 2186 people had been kept under surveillance out of which 591 people have completed 28 days of surveillance period. He said that investigations of 99 persons had been done so far and today reports of 19 persons were received and all were found negative.