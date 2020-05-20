Coronavirus recovery rate improves to 39.62 percent in India

Ministry of Health has said that overall, 4.2 people per lakh population have died due to COVID-19 in India but the number of deaths reported per lakh population is just 0.2.

A Spokesperson said nine countries have reported more than 10 deaths per lakh population.He said that Government’s graded, proactive and pre-emptive approach, with focus on prevention, containment and management of cases has yielded relatively positive results.

The official said, comparing with 10 most affected countries, government found that six countries have reported more than two lakh COVID-19 cases with as high as 14 lakh cases in an individual country.

He said, India has 1.06 lakh cases. The official said, while the deaths are a matter of grief, Government found that six countries have reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

He said, together with states and citizens, India has relatively been able to manage the situation, though the challenge still continues.

The official said, among 61,000 active COVID-19 cases, only around 2.9 per cent are on oxygen support, three per cent in ICU and 0.45 per cent on ventilator.

He said, it shows that focus on early identification and surveillance, leading to timely identification, enabled Government to improve outcomes.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 61149.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Health Ministry official said, 42,298 people have recovered.

He said, when lockdown started, the recovery rate was 7.1 per cent and it has now improved to 39.62 per cent.

The official said, around 40 per cent of people who were found to be COVID-19 positive have now recovered.

The official said, 62 people per lakh population of the world have been infected by COVID-19, while in India, the figure is just 7.9 COVID-19 cases per lakh population.

He said, figures in 10 most infected countries range from 115 to 496.