Coronavirus Update : COVID-19 kills 4,27,000 people

More than 77 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far and at least 4.27 lakh deaths were confirmed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, US is reporting the highest number of cases at 20 lakh 61 thousand 315, followed by Brazil 8 lakh 28 thousand 810 and Russia 5 lakh 19 thousand 458.

United States has also reported the highest number of deaths 1 lakh 15 thousand 59, followed by Brazil 41,828, the United Kingdom 41,662 and Italy 34,301.