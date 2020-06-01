Dagangg singer composer Wajid Khan dies of coronavirus

The deadly nCoronavirus has also gripped the Bollywood.Popular singer and composer Wajit Khan has been consumed by the deadly virus.He was 42 year old.

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan’s films such as “Wanted”, “Dabangg” and “Ek Tha Tiger”, died in wee hours on Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues.