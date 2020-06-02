Delhi-Amritsar Expressway Will reduce the journey by four hours

Travelling between New Delhi to Amritsar takes atleast eight hours.The union government is planning Delhi-Amritsar Expressway to half the journey period and when completed one will be able to reach New Delhi in just four hours.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced the development of a new Greenfield connectivity to Amritsar City from Nakodar via Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib as part of Delhi-Amritsar Expressway.

“Once the project is completed, the travel time from Amritsar to Delhi International airport will reduce by about four hours. The first phase of expressway would involve investment of about Rs 25,000 crore ” says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said that the road from Amritsar to Gurdaspur will also be fully developed and made completely signal free. With this, there will be options to travel to Gurdaspur onwards from Nakodar either via Amritsar or via Kartarpur.

This greenfield alignment will not only provide shortest and alternate express connectivity to Amritsar city but also to other religious centres of Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib as well as the recently developed Dera Baba Nanak/Kartarpur Sahib International Corridor in Punjab.