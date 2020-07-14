Did Rhea Chakraborty desert Sushant !

: Function create_function() is deprecated inon line

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally been exposed.

It seems that she had deserted Sushant on the advise of Mahesh Bhatt.

Frankly speaking, what can be expected from the person like Mahesh Bhatt who had deserted his own girlfriend who was in similar situation.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhatt had himself deserted Parveen Babi when she was struggling with mental illness .

Rhea Chakraborty had deserted Sushant

Shockingly , the time when Sushant was alone and needed emotional support was left alone by Rhea.

The sensational reveal was made by writer Suhrita Sengupta, who worked with film maker Mahesh Bhatt.

Suhrita had claimed that Mahesh Bhatt was aware about Sushant’s constantly deteriorating mental state .

Bhatt had compared Sushant’s mental health with his girlfriend and actress Parveen Babi.

“It was another Parveen Bobby. It was Mahesh who advised Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant Singh’s company” Suhrita was quoted as saying.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June. Everyone is still shocked by the news of Sushant’s death.

This shock is probably as much to his alleged girlfriend Riya Chakraborty as his family and fans.

A month after Sushant’s departure, Rhea has expressed the pain of losing Sushant through an emotional post and photos on Instagram.

Rhea Chakraborty claims she is still eternally conneced with Sushant

Rhea has written about the emotional side of Sushant Singh Rajput saying he was full of empathy.

She says that she is Eternally connected to infinity and beyond.She calls him Sushi.

“Be in peace Sushi.30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…” Rhea said.

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp DP says it all

Rhea has put Sushant and her photo as Whatsapp display photo (DP) . Both of them look quite happy in the photo.

The photo that Riya has put in her DP was not shared by her or Sushant anywhere on social media before. From the window behind Riya, it seems that this photo has been taken on the plane.

Rhea was questioned for 11 hours

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by Mumbai Police for about 11 hours in connection with Sushant’s death.

The police had asked Riya about her relationship with Sushant, quarrels, phone calls, messages and depression of Sushant.

Riya’s brother Sowij Chakraborty was also interrogated. Both Riya and Sowiz were holding the post of director and additional director in three of Sushant’s startup companies.

Riya-Sushant were getting married

The news of Sushant and Riya’s wedding has been confirmed by Riya’s property dealer Sunny Singh.

The dealer reported that the two were looking home to be together for a few days.

Riya had told the dealer that both are getting married and that is why they are looking for a house.

Neighbours complained about Sushant’s late night parties where he lived earlier, due to which he had changed the house twice.

The dealer said that the house where Sushant hanged was probably taken by both.